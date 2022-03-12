Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHLAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF remained flat at $$223.96 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.11 and its 200-day moving average is $267.42. Schindler has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

