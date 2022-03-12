Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Collective Family Office LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5,477.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 399,130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,003 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110,082 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $36.05. 376,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

