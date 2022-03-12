Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Lessened by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5,477.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 399,130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,003 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,082 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.05. 376,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

