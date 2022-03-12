SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.14. 102,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,088. The company has a market cap of $442.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

