SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $258.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $171.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 888,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.20. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

