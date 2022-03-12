Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of SELB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 211,190 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $631,458.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $42,014.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 686,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 774,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 174,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,513.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.