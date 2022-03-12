Semux Trading Down 33.4% Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $9,942.93 and $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00228365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007808 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005086 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005396 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002468 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

