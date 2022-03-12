Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 89,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,617. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.
In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $343,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Peyer bought 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 406,118 shares of company stock worth $1,933,086 in the last quarter.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.
About Sensei Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.