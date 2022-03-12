Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 89,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,617. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $343,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Peyer bought 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 406,118 shares of company stock worth $1,933,086 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 202,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

