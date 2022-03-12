Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Sells $452,746.02 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $452,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.00 million, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

