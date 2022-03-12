SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up to $34.64

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.64, but opened at $35.87. SentinelOne shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 15,219 shares traded.

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.61.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.02 per share, with a total value of $1,440,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,711 shares of company stock worth $18,937,452 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.