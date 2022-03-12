ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,313,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,305,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 19.7% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,366,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 255,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,556,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,380,000.

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 874,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.50. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

