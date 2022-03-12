Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in February

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
OTCMKTS SAAGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836. Shanta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.
