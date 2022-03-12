Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in February

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

OTCMKTS SAAGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836. Shanta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

Shanta Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold in Tanzania. It focuses on New Luika gold mine and Singida projects. The company was founded on July 11, 2005 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, Guernsey.

