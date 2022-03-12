Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

