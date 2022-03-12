Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XPS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.50) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

LON XPS opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £254.39 million and a PE ratio of 31.79. XPS Pensions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 117.50 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.40 ($2.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.14.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.