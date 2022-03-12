Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capita to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

LON:CPI opened at GBX 21.72 ($0.28) on Thursday. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The firm has a market cap of £365.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1.35.

In related news, insider Ian Powell bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,101.68). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 71,005 shares of company stock worth $2,484,305.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

