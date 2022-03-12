Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Expands By 2,200.0%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.