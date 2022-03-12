Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Expands By 2,200.0%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ELUXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.
Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $60.87.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
