Short Interest in Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Rises By 570.0%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 570.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AMPI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 84,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,611. Advanced Merger Partners has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Merger Partners during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Merger Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Merger Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

