Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rises By 3,307.7%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 3,307.7% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.