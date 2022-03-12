Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Drops By 68.3%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the February 13th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,757,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,391,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after buying an additional 116,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 101,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARDC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.12. 93,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,952. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.