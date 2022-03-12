Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Rises By 1,200.0%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CAIAF opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $44.25.
About CA Immobilien Anlagen
