Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Rises By 1,200.0%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CAIAF opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

About CA Immobilien Anlagen (Get Rating)

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.