Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Increases By 700.0%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PASTF shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €27.00 ($29.35) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

OTCMKTS:PASTF opened at $36.50 on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.