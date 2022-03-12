Short Interest in EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Expands By 8,756.8%

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,434,800 shares, an increase of 8,756.8% from the February 13th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

EVRZF stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $649.00 price objective on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

