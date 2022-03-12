Short Interest in FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Declines By 91.6%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the February 13th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FARYF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,307. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. FAR has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Get FAR alerts:

About FAR (Get Rating)

FAR Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company, with assets in West Africa, East Africa and Australia. Its portfolio includes Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.