Short Interest in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Increases By 177.1%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 177.1% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 63.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCAX remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,503. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

