Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Decreases By 93.3%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GFASY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Gafisa has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.
About Gafisa
