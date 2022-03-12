Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Drops By 72.1%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 41,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,412. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

