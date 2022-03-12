Short Interest in IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) Declines By 62.3%

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the February 13th total of 70,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

INAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get IN8bio alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

INAB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 151,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,364. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

About IN8bio (Get Rating)

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.