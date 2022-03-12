Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Drops By 67.7%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the February 13th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

NYSE:JOF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,377. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.