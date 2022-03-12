Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Increases By 2,983.3%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 2,983.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 2,800 ($36.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.