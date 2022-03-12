Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Grows By 640.0%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 640.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
