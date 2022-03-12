Short Interest in Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Expands By 154.8%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the February 13th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMERF opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

