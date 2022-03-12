Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Drops By 70.0%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBUY remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.87.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.