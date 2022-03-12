Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Increases By 200.0%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSGRY traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058. LIXIL has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $61.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

