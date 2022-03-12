Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Grows By 95.5%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 404,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

MARPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:MARPS traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

