Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Expands By 504.3%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 504.3% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMEX traded up 0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.22. 23,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,665. MMEX Resources has a one year low of 0.13 and a one year high of 28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.43.

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

