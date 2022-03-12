Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Declines By 67.5%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NDEKY stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,334. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.22. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

