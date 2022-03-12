Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Grows By 110.0%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE NSTD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 9,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,563. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTD. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,054,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

