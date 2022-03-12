Short Interest in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Grows By 91.1%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.52.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

