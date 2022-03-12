Short Interest in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PGSS) Decreases By 56.8%

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PGSS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.88. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGSS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

