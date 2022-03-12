Short Interest in Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Decreases By 65.2%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGENY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450. Pigeon has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

