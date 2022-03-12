Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Grows By 759.8%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, an increase of 759.8% from the February 13th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHOJY opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

