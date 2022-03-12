Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Rises By 260.6%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,937,300 shares, a growth of 260.6% from the February 13th total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.4 days.

OTCMKTS:OJSCY remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Friday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

