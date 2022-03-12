Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Drops By 98.2%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the February 13th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,421,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RCRUY opened at $7.93 on Friday. Recruit has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

About Recruit (Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

