Short Interest in Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Decreases By 96.3%

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,586,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SFIO opened at $0.03 on Friday. Smokefree Innotec has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
