Short Interest in Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Decreases By 96.3%

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,586,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SFIO opened at $0.03 on Friday. Smokefree Innotec has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Smokefree Innotec

Starfleet Innotech, Inc is involved in asset management, food, and franchise business. It is engaged in acquisition of businesses to develop its operations. The company was founded on April 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Zealand.

