Short Interest in SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Decreases By 62.8%

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPYR stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

