Short Interest in Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Rises By 750.0%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STCB opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Starco Brands has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

