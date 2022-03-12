Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Declines By 65.4%

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NILIF remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 237,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,561. Surge Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13.

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

