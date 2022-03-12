Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Declines By 88.0%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVFB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.0% in the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 17.5% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

NASDAQ SVFB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.77. 382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.