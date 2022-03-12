Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Grows By 108.0%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE GDV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 131,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $27.61.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
