Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Drops By 57.7%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the February 13th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TOMZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 98,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,516. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.